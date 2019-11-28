MHRD Launches Year-Long Essay Writing Competition For College Students

MHRD has launched year-long National Essay Competition for College students

In the 70th year of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, Ministry of Human Resource Development has decided to hold year-long National Essay Competitions. The monthly National Essay Competition was announced on the Constitution Day, November 26, with the flagging off of the first installment of the competition.

Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also launched the Kartavya portal on the occasion of 'Constitution Day'. The portal will primarily be used for holding monthly essay competitions for students as well as other activities like quizzes, debates, poster making etc. pertaining to Nagrik Kartavya Paalan Abhiyan. The topics of the essay will be based on one Fundamental Duty every month.

The essay topic for each month will be announced on the 26th of each month. Students who wish to participate in the competition will have to register for the competition by the 10th of the next month. Each participant will be allotted an exam centre on the 16th of the next month and essay writing competition will be held on 26th of the next month. For example, the registration for this month began on November 26 and the essay writing will be held on December 26.

The cycle will conclude in October 2020 when the last essay writing competition for the initiative will be held. Participants must be students of some Higher Education Institution (HEI) in India.

Students can write the essays in either Hindi or English. The competition will be of 2 hours duration and candidates will have to write essays online.

The evaluation of the essays will be blind and will be done by experts who would be identified in advance.

There will be four prizes worth Rs. 15000, Rs. 12,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7500.

