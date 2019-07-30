Ministry Of Home Affairs Initiates PG Diploma Course In Cyber Crime, Victimology, Security Management

The duration of all the diplomas is one year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will launch three postgraduate diploma courses in the advanced areas of security management, victimology and victim assistance, and cyber crime and law from the academic year 2019-20.

The courses are affiliated to Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the classes will tentatively commence next month in the MHA-run Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science in Rohini here. All the three courses will help manning the criminal justice system by providing a specialised and trained task force, a home ministry official said.

The course curriculum is a blend of both theoretical and practical knowledge covering the aspects required on the field. The course will be delivered with the help of academicians and experts from respective industries and non-governmental sectors.

The postgraduate diploma in security management has been developed based on inputs from the industry and experts in the field.

It would help students to access careers in national security, corporate security, defence, government, policing and law enforcement, the official said.

The postgraduate diploma in victimology and victim assistance mainly covers the mainstream subjects of victimology and victims in criminal justice system. It would help students to pursue careers in NGOs, research and academic organisations and victim support centres.

The diploma in cyber crime and law covers the different types of cyber crimes committed against an individual, organisation or even women and children and the concepts of digital forensics.

It would help students to plan their career in the field of cyber crime investigation and cyber forensics, another official said.

The application forms are available on the university's website http://www.ipu.ac.in. The total intake in each course is 25 (20 seats for open candidates and five for in-service government officers).

The students can also avail hostel facility within the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science in Rohini premises.

