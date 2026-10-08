Meet Pratyush Prabhakar, Indian Student Elected Vice President At Harvard Kennedy School

Indian public policy professional Pratyush Prabhakar has been elected Vice President of Academic Affairs in the student government at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS). Students from more than 96 countries, enrolled in different programmes at the school, took part in the election. In his new role, Prabhakar will represent students on academic matters and co-chair the HKS Academic Affairs Committee with the Dean.

The committee deals with issues related to students' academic experience, including curriculum, advising and other academic concerns. Prabhakar will help bring student views and concerns to the school's academic leadership.

Who Is Pratyush Prabhakar?

Prabhakar is currently pursuing a Master in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School as an Edward S Mason Fellow. The fellowship is meant for public-sector professionals and leaders from developing countries.

Before joining Harvard, Prabhakar worked with the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Education in the Indian government. He previously worked as a policy and communications adviser to the Union Minister for Railways.

Alongside his work in the public sector, Prabhakar has also founded two organisations, Communeeti and thriWe.

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Pratyush Prabhakar's Harvard Role

Prabhakar's election gives him a student leadership role at one of Harvard's key graduate schools. His responsibilities will include representing students in discussions on academic issues and working with the school's leadership through the Academic Affairs Committee.

During his election campaign, Prabhakar cited Mahatma Gandhi as an inspiration. The election results were announced on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, and Prabhakar referred to the significance of the date in a message following the announcement.

The Harvard Kennedy School is Harvard University's graduate school focused on public policy and government. It offers programmes in areas such as public policy, public administration and international development.