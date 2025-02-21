2025 Harvard India Conference: Uncovering India's Ideas, Innovations That Are Shaping The World

The 2025 edition of the Harvard India Conference brought together the most influential authors, academics, business leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs. Centred around the theme 'From India to the world', the conference saw nearly. 1,000 attendees and over 100 delegates covering every aspect of India's growth journey and future roadmap.

The two-day conference, held at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, became the perfect opportunity to brainstorm key issues that matter to India, across the fields of business, economy, management, and healthcare among others.

Besides some key standout sessions, the highlight of the conference was the policy hackathon and the start-up pitch by budding founders at Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School respectively. Both offered unique insights into the power of technology in turning challenges into opportunities.

Some of the key sessions focused on the growth of the Indian economy and its rise to be a 30 trillion-dollar powerhouse, featuring Somik Lall of the World Bank, entrepreneur Ritesh Malik and Pranav Pai of 3one4 Capital and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who spoke about the intersection of culture, Indian heritage, and global fashion trends.

Indian healthcare and its ability to potentially become the global hub of the life sciences and pharma industry was also in the spotlight in one of the key sessions at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The fireside chat between Bharat Biotech's co-founder and Managing Director Suchitra Ella and NDTV's Gaurie Dwivedi was one of the widely attended sessions that highlighted the opportunities that the Indian healthcare industry provides, aided by Government policies and the tailwinds provided by global political realignment.

Swiggy CEO, Rohit Kapoor, gave insights into the growing trend of Indian tech companies going public and was well received by the audience that comprised people from the Indian community from all walks of life, and young start-up founders.

The rise of the Global South and the possibilities of cooperation in several areas was an important session at the Conference.

The session, which had Mukesh Aghi of USISPF, Ambassador Rahul Chhara and Fatema Sumar, threw light on new areas where the global south can cooperate and India is likely to play a strategic role.

The conference, which is the largest student-led conference in the US, is a powerful of the potential and possibilities that lie ahead for India.

Over the next decade, geopolitical changes, led by the Trump administration may act as a catalyst for growth in newer areas, particularly in the realm of space and technology- avenues where Indian scientists and founders could become world-class. A thought echoed by all in the packed Klarman hall at the Harvard Business School.