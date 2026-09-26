Meet Gen Z IPS Officer Jaya Sharma Who Is An IIT Delhi Graduate, Ex-Haryana DSP

Jaya Sharma's journey from Barwa, a small village in Haryana, to the Indian Police Service is an example of perseverance and determination. Born in 1997, Sharma first cleared the Haryana Public Service Commission examination and secured the 8th rank to become a DSP in the Haryana Police. She later appeared for the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 248 in UPSC CSE 2023. Her father, Pramod Sharma, worked as a DFSC in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, while her mother, Neetu Sharma, is a homemaker. She achieved the feat in her second attempt and was selected for the IPS. She is now part of the 2024-batch IPS officers.

She completed her schooling at Vidya Devi Jindal School in Hisar. After school, she pursued her bachelor's degree from Delhi University and later completed her master's degree from IIT Delhi. During her academic journey, she also worked on a research project associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Before entering the IPS, Sharma cleared the HPSC examination and secured the 8th rank, which led to her appointment as a DSP in the Haryana Police. While serving as an under-trainee DSP, she continued her UPSC preparation.

Her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination did not lead to the desired result. Instead of letting go of her goal, she prepared again and appeared for the examination a second time. Her efforts paid off when she secured AIR 248 in UPSC CSE 2023 and was allotted the IPS.

Her journey highlights how setbacks can become part of the learning process and that consistent effort can help aspirants move closer to their goals.