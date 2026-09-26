Failed Pre-Boards, Studied At IIT Delhi, Became IPS: Mohibullah Ansari Gets USA Honour

IPS officer Mohibullah Ansari's journey from failing his Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board examinations to cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), securing admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is a testament to perseverance and determination. His story shows how clear goals, focus, and dedication can help overcome setbacks. Now, Ansari is set to be honoured in the United States with the Asian Hero Award 2026.

A 2021-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, Ansari is currently serving as the City Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. He will receive the Asian Hero Award 2026 during the seventh World Fair and Festival, scheduled to be held in Florida, USA, on December 13, 2026.

The award is being presented by the Association of World Fair and Fest, USA. According to an Aaj Tak report, Ansari was selected for the honour for his policing work, public service, and contributions to social welfare. The report also cited his honest and clean image as one of the reasons for his selection.

From Failing Pre-Boards To IIT Delhi

Ansari faced setbacks during his school years when he failed his Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board examinations. Rather than allowing these setbacks to demotivate him, he used them to identify his shortcomings and worked to improve them.

He completed his school education and later cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced examinations. In 2011, he secured admission to IIT Delhi, where he pursued a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree.

From Engineering To Civil Services

After completing his engineering degree, Ansari worked at an IT company for some time. He later decided to pursue a career in the civil services and began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

Ansari cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 in his third attempt and secured 389th rank at the all-India level. He was subsequently allocated the Bihar cadre of the Indian Police Service.