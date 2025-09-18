Meet Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party's Student Wing ABVP Candidate For DUSU President 2025

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 concluded on Thursday, September 18, with more than 1.55 lakh students casting their votes across the university. The counting of votes is scheduled for tomorrow, September 19, at 8 AM, at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi. In this high-stakes contest, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Aryan Maan as its presidential candidate.

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Maan is a graduate of Hansraj College and is currently pursuing an MA in Library Science at Delhi University. Over the years, he has been actively involved in ABVP-led student movements, including campaigns against fee hikes and initiatives aimed at improving university infrastructure. Maan is also an active football player.

Maan's campaign emphasises student welfare and campus development, with key promises including subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, upgraded sports facilities, and financial support for final-year research scholars. He has highlighted ABVP's broader vision of transforming Delhi University into a premier global institution through these reforms and enhanced student services.

Maan is contesting on ballot number 3.

Polling was conducted across 195 booths at 52 centres, in morning and evening sessions to accommodate both day scholars and evening college students. The voter turnout stood at 39.45 per cent, reflecting significant student engagement in the elections.

Alongside Maan, the contenders include Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of the Congress-backed NSUI, hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who comes from a farmer's family and has been a student at Delhi University since 2019, and Anjali, the joint candidate of the SFI-AISA alliance, a student at Indraprastha College for Women from Tajpur village in Bihar's Gaya district.