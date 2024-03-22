Medical Rating Board Issues Notices To Institutes For PG Courses

These communications have been dispatched via email to the respective medical institutions. Image: iStock

In line with previous notices, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has issued communications to medical institutions regarding the processing of applications for new postgraduate (PG) medical courses and seat increases for the academic year 2024-25.

Following up on the notices dated March 11, 12, and 15, the MARB has now sent communications for an additional 218 online applications. These communications have been dispatched via email to the respective medical institutions for their acknowledgment and necessary action within the specified timeline.

A detailed list containing the application numbers for these 218 additional online applications has been attached to this public notice for wider dissemination.

This update comes after MARB had previously communicated with medical institutions regarding a total of 654 online PG medical course applications through emails, as per notices issued on March 11, 12, and 15, 2024.

Check the official notice here