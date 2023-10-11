Medical Panel Asks MBBS Colleges To Submit Student Details By October 20

National Medical Commission.

The National Medical Commission has asked all medical colleges and institutions to furnish details about students enrolled in the MBBS course. The college authorities are directed to submit the information by October 20, 2023. The information of the students admitted during the current academic year 2023-24 will be shared through an online system that can be accessed through commission's website.

National Medical Commission (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) has released guidelines that should be followed during the admission process for MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24. As per the official notification, admission to MBBS should be done in accordance with the provisions mentioned in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The admissions must be based on the selection process notified by the Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023.

Stating the requirements necessary for admission to the programme, National Medical Commission said that the while granting admission in MBBS course the medical colleges are required to ensure that the admission is in accordance to the terms mentioned in the NMC Regulations.

Candidates who have completed the age of 17 years on or before December 31 of the year of admission to the MBBS course satisfy the eligibility criteria for the course. Students must also have passed the qualifying examination ie 10+2 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The minimum NEET marks required for admission is 50 percentile or above for the general category, 40 percentile for the reserved categories belonging to the SC, ST and OBC. Admission should be conducted based on common counselling in all medical educational institutions on the basis of NEET merit list.

As per the regulation, no admission should be permissible beyond the sanctioned intake capacity.

An online monitoring system launched by the commission will effectively monitor that all MBBS admissions made are in adherence to the rules and regulations set by the National Medical Commission. In case there is any violation of the rules, the degree of the candidates will be cancelled and an action will be taken against the concerned medical college/ institution.