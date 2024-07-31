Medical Counselling Committee Releases Counselling Schedule For NEET UG 2024

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the NEET UG counselling 2024. The counselling process will begin from August 14, 2024 for MBBS, BDS, BSc (Nursing) students.

As per the official schedule, the Round 1 registration process will begin on August 14 and conclude on August 21, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will open on August 16 and will continue till August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024. The results will be announced on August 23. Candidates will be required to report/join from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seata allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. Candidates alloted the seats will be asked to report/ join by September 14-20, 2024.

The complete details of the counselling process are available on the official website of the MCC. Candidates can visit the MCC website to check the schedule.

The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats.

Meanwhile, the Centre had informed the Rajya Sabha that measures would be taken to protect the interests of the student community.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel noted that the government was committed to the best interest of students and would take whatever measures are needed.

As per the data shared by the government, there is an increase of 88 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 731 now. Further, there is an increase of 118 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 in 2024.