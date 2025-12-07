Medical Counselling Committee Opens NEET PG Round 2: 32,080 Seats Available, Choice Filling Live

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the seat matrix for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 2 counselling. Apart from this, the MCC also added new seats, and the choice-filling link is now active.

According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 32,080 seats, including 17,623 clear vacancies, 11,837 virtual vacancies, and 2,620 newly added seats, are available in Round 2, and the result will be declared on December 12. Virtual vacancies are seats that candidates secured in Round 1 and can upgrade to their preferred seat in the next round.

MCC has opened the application portal for NEET PG Round 2 counseling from December 5 to 9, 2026. Candidates who could not secure a seat in Round 1 or wish to reapply for the All India Quota (AIQ) can submit their applications on the official website during this period.

The choice filling link is also available on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can enter their choices until 11:55 pm on December 9, while choice locking will take place between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on the same day.

Over 26,000 candidates secured seats in round 1, and now they will have to report to their respective medical colleges for document verification.

According to official data, a total of 26,889 candidates secured seats in clinical and non-clinical courses in Round 1. Among all courses, MD General Medicine was the most preferred seat for top-ranked candidates, followed by MD Radiology Diagnosis and MD Obstetrics & Gynecology.