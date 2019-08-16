Medical College Named After A.B. Vajpayee Inaugurated By Union Health Minister

Medical college named after A.B. Vajpayee was inaugurated in Delhi

On the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday inaugurated the medical college named after the late Prime Minister at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medic al Sciences (ABVIMS) started with 100 MBBS seats this year. It will be a state-of-art medical college with reputed faculties and world class infrastructure. The super specialty block has more than 550 beds and the new Resident Doctors' Hostel has 827 bed units," said Medical Superintendent and Director V.K. Tiwari.

The Health Minister welcomed all the MBBS entrants and wished them success in their new endeavours. "The Central government is committed to quality medical education in the country and this is a step forward to it," he said.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi and Department of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan, who were also present on the occasion, paid their tributes to Vajpayee.

