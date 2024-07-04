Medical Body Warns Aspirants Against Fake Notices

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification warning the medical aspirants of false and bogus claims on social media. The medical body notified that some fake notices are being circulated on social media in the name of NBEMS. Many of these notices are also regarding the false announcement of NEET PG 2024 exam date.



The official notification by NBEMS reads, "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous agents/touts are making false and bogus claims to the candidates and using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing. Also, some fake notices are being circulated in social media regarding the announcement of revised schedule for conduct of NEET-PG 2024."

The medical body advised the candidates to not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making any false and bogus claims.

"In case candidates are approached by any unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour/ promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally or through social media, the same may be reported to NBEMS through its communication web portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main or to the local police for further investigation," the notification added.



The body highlighted that all NBEMS notices issued from July 2020 onwards bear a QR code and scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website.

The official websites of NBEMS are https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in

NBEMS has no official handle/ channel on any social media platform including ‘X'.

NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks in any of the exams conducted by it.

Warning the students, the medical body said that students should cross verify information received through SMS in name of NBEMS with a corresponding Email/NBEMS website update.

