Medical Body Hiring Consultants On Contractual Basis

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited applications from eligible and desirous candidates for the post of Consultant on contractual basis. The role is open for candidates who are retired from Government Service and have considerable experience of functioning of Government/Ministries/ Departments.

Candidates having a BTech or BE degree in Civil/ Electrical or Mechanical are eligible to apply. Retired Government Officer at the Level of 11 or above having experience in the Engineering and Maintenance of building are desirable for the role.

The engagement is for a period of one year which is extendable subject to satisfactory performance of the candidates.

The job role will require candidates to safeguard the office premises/building from any hazard and day-to- day maintenance (Civil/Electrical and Mechanical aspects of the building maintenance). The responsibility also includes regular inspections of the buildings infrastructure to identify and address potential issues such as leaks, drainage problems and structural weaknesses.

The applicants should not be more than 64 years of age.

The salary issued will be the last pay drawn minus pension plus transport allowance in accordance with the Government.



The applications will be shortlisted based on experience and qualifications. Candidates will be selected on interview basis.

The last date for submission of the application forms is July 16, 2024.