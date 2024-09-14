MCC Extends Round 2 Schedule Of NEET UG Counselling, Check Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for Round-2 of NEET UG Counselling 2024. The competent authority has decided to extend the schedule for Round-2 of UG Counselling to add new seats in the matrix of Round-2 in pursuance to fresh Letters of permission (LoPs) issued by NMC/ MoHFW.

As per the revised schedule, the registration for Round-2 is opened again and available on the website.

The PwD portal is activated and will be available upto 12 noon of September 16, 2024. Candidates can visit the designated disability centres to obtain disability certificates within stipulated time.

The facility of resignation without forfeiture is provided and will be available upto 11:00 am of September 16, 2024.

The list of newly added seats can be checked on the official website of the MCC.

The choice-filling for the second round of NEET UG 2024 counselling has also been extended till September 16. The seat allotment will be processed between September 17 and 18 and the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 19.

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, as well as Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC is conducting counselling for the 15 per cent All-India Quota seats, 100 per cent of seats in all AIIMS and JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats, and 100 per cent of deemed university seats.