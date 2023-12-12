MBBS Students 2020-21 Batch Get Additional Attempt To Qualify Exam

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a one time relief measure for MBBS students who were admitted in medical colleges during the Covid pandemic and who could not qualify their first professional exam.

In an official notification released on the NMC website, the commission said, "National Medical Commission decided to allow one additional attempt (5th attempt) to such MBBS Students who were admitted in medical colleges during the academic year 2020-21 and could not pass their first professional MBBS examination, as this batch was also affected by COVID 19 Pandemic."

This shall be a one-time measure and may not be treated as a precedence for future, the release added.

The commission had earlier in the month of May 2023 also allowed an additional attempt (5th attempt) to MBBS students who had taken admission in the MBBS course during 2019-20. These students were given the extra attempt as they could not pass their first professional MBBS examination. This relaxation has now also been extended to the students of 2020-21 batch.

Meanwhile the commission has also noted that foreign medical graduates who had a break in their final year and returned to India due to the Covid pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war, and finished their coursework online, will need to complete a mandatory one-year clinical clerkship, as stated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).