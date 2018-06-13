Mathematics Toughest Subject, Not Taught Well In School: Survey

The survey also found that for parents, their child's performance in Mathematics was of utmost importance followed by their performance in Science.
The survey also revealed that some parents believe that certain children possess a natural aptitude for Mathematics while others find it difficult. 61 per cent of the parents surveyed also said that they measure their child's performance and understanding of Mathematics on the basis of the marks scored in school examination.
63 per cent parents also admitted that their child becomes tensed before a mathematics test.
CommentsCuemath is a beyond-school, multi-format math learning program that brings together technology and personal teaching.
