Mathematics Toughest Subject, Not Taught Well In School: Survey A new survey revealed that at least 89 per cent parents feel that Mathematics is the toughest subject their kids study.

Mathematics Toughest Subject, Not Taught Well In School: Survey New Delhi: It's not just myth that Mathematics is one of the toughest subjects. A new survey revealed that at least 89 per cent parents feel that Mathematics is the toughest subject their kids study. 77 per cent of parents surveyed believed that the subject was not being taught well in school leading to the necessity of tuition classes. In the survey, conducted by Cuemath, 1,000 parents form across the country were interviewed.



The survey also found that for parents, their child's performance in Mathematics was of utmost importance followed by their performance in Science.



The survey also revealed that some parents believe that certain children possess a natural aptitude for Mathematics while others find it difficult. 61 per cent of the parents surveyed also said that they measure their child's performance and understanding of Mathematics on the basis of the marks scored in school examination.



63 per cent parents also admitted that their child becomes tensed before a mathematics test.



Cuemath is a beyond-school, multi-format math learning program that brings together technology and personal teaching.



