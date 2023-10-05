Master's In Magic: This UK University Offers Course In Occult Science

International students must meet English language proficiency requirements for course enrollment.

The University of Exeter in United Kingdom is set to launch a Master's degree programme titled 'Magic and Occult Science'. Those who wish to delve into the realms of magic and occult science can apply for this course through the official website. This degree is classified as a 2:1 'honours' degree and can be completed in one year for full-time students or two years for those opting for part-time study.

The course's primary goal, as outlined by the university, is to cultivate interdisciplinary expertise while allowing students to explore their specific interests within the extensive and diverse history of esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult science, and related subjects.

Eligibility requirements include holding at least a 2:1 'honours' degree (or its international equivalent) in a social sciences or humanities discipline. However, the institute may also consider applications from candidates with a high 2:2 or equivalent, those from different academic backgrounds at the degree level, or individuals with relevant work experience.

International students must demonstrate their English language proficiency at the required level to enroll in this course. This may involve submitting test scores such as IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, LanguageCert International ESOL SELT, Study Group Academic English, or Indian Class 12 English exam results (ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala Boards).



The course curriculum features a core module called ARAM251 Esotericism and the Magical Tradition, which covers a wide range of topics including the history of magic in ancient Greece and Rome, the presence of occult texts in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the evolution of witchcraft, the portrayal of magic in literature and folklore, the study of deception and illusion, and the historical development of science and medicine, among other significant themes.

"By housing this programme within the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, we place the Arabo-Islamic cultural heritage back where it belongs in the centre of these studies and in the history of the "West." Decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism, and anti-racism are at the core of this programme," the university stated.