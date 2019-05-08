Manipur Board To Announce Class 12 Result Today

Manipur HSE Result, Manipur Class 12 Result Declared: Know How To Check

"Manipur class 12 results will be released today at 3 pm," reads the official update on Manipur board exam result portal. Students who took the board exam in the State can check their result at manresults.nic.in. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur had conducted the class 12 exam from February 18 to March 20. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details.

Last year, Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco HR. Sec. School was the overall state topper in Commerce stream. Seline Keisham from Comet School, Changangei had topped the class 12 exam in Science stream. Ningthoujam Radharani Devi from Enlighten Knowledge HR. Sec. School, Sangakpham was the topper in Arts stream.

Manipur Class 12 Result: Know How To Check

Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

