Manipur COHSEM Announces 2026 Class 10 And 12 Board Exam Dates

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the board exam timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students can visit cohsem.nic.in to check the detailed date sheet, which will include subject-specific exam dates, exam times and instructions for students.

The COHSEM Manipur Class 10 and 12 exams for 2026 will begin with practical exams from January 2 to January 31, 2026, followed by theory exams from February 17 to March 20, 2026.

According to the timetable, the theory exams start on 17 February with English and continue with subjects like MIL/Alternative English on 19 February, Human Ecology & Family Sciences and Statistics on 21 February, and Education, Chemistry and Business Studies on 24 February. Other major subjects follow throughout February and March, including Political Science, Physics and Accountancy on 28 February, Mathematics on 9 March,

History and Biology on 12 March, and Geography and Geology on 14 March. The exams conclude on 20 March 2026with elective languages. This schedule helps students clearly understand the sequence of exams and prepare accordingly.

How to download the exam schedule

1. Go to COHSEM's official website, cohsem.nic.in.

2. Choose the "notice" tab from the navigation bar.

3. A "NEW" symbol at the end of every notification indicates that it was recently released by the board.

4. Locate and choose the exam schedule.

5. Use the PDF downward arrow indicator to download the exam protocol.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.