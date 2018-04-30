Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Soon At Manresults.nic.in Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the result for class 12 board examination soon.

Manipur Board Exam Class 12 Result 2018 Expected Soon At Manresults.nic.in New Delhi: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the result for class 12 board examination soon. The result when declared will be available on the official results website for Manipur Examinations result. This year the class 12 board results are being announced earlier than last year. In 2017, the Manipur Board class 12 result was announced in late May.



The result will be announce don manresults.nic.in as also on some third party result hosting websites.



Several media outlets have speculated that the result will be announced today however, the board has not made nay such official announcement. The official results website has neither any update on the result date nor the time at which the result can be expected. The latest update on the COHSEM official website remains that of certificate distribution for Higher Secondary Exam 2014.



Manipur Class 12th Result 2018: How, Where To Check



It is highly likely that the board will soon make an announcement about the result declaration on its official website. Until an official announcement, students are advised to not panic and not believe nay other source for results.



Click here for more



