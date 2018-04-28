Manipur Class 12th Result 2018 Expected Soon

Manipur 12th Result 2018: Know Where To Check
The Council will release result related update at bsem.nic.in. Result will be available at manresults.nic.in. Alternatively result will be available at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
- Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in and alternate websites.
- Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2018.
- Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.
- Step four: View and download your result.
- Step five: Save a copy of the 12th result 2018
The Board will release official mark sheet and pass certificate after the result declaration. In the meanwhile, the students can take a printout of the results after downloading it. For official purposes, the students have to use the original mark sheets issued by the Board.
