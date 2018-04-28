Manipur Class 12th Result 2018 Expected Soon Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the class 12th result soon. The Board has changed the official result portal and the class 12 result link has been activated.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manipur Class 12th Result 2018: Know How, Where To Check New Delhi: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the class 12th result soon. The Board has changed the official result portal and the class 12 result link has been activated. The Council, COHSEM as it is otherwise called, will host the Manipur class 12 result on the official website manresults.nic.in. As of now, no exact date has been announced by the Board. The result link has been activated and students are urged to monitor the official website for timely update. Last year the Council had announced the class 12 result in May. The result was announced at 3.00 pm in the afternoon.



Manipur 12th Result 2018: Know Where To Check

The Council will release result related update at bsem.nic.in. Result will be available at manresults.nic.in. Alternatively result will be available at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.



Manipur 12th Result 2018: Know How To Check Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: manresults.nic.in and alternate websites.

Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2018.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

Step five: Save a copy of the 12th result 2018

The Board will release official mark sheet and pass certificate after the result declaration. In the meanwhile, the students can take a printout of the results after downloading it. For official purposes, the students have to use the original mark sheets issued by the Board.



Click here for more



Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the class 12th result soon. The Board has changed the official result portal and the class 12 result link has been activated. The Council, COHSEM as it is otherwise called, will host the Manipur class 12 result on the official website manresults.nic.in. As of now, no exact date has been announced by the Board. The result link has been activated and students are urged to monitor the official website for timely update. Last year the Council had announced the class 12 result in May. The result was announced at 3.00 pm in the afternoon.The Council will release result related update at bsem.nic.in. Result will be available at manresults.nic.in. Alternatively result will be available at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.The Board will release official mark sheet and pass certificate after the result declaration. In the meanwhile, the students can take a printout of the results after downloading it. For official purposes, the students have to use the original mark sheets issued by the Board.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter