'Maitreyi Yatra': Jammu And Kashmir Student Exchange Programme Concludes The closing ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Student Exchange programme 'Maitreyi yatra' was held at National Bal Bhawan here today.

Share EMAIL PRINT 'Maitreyi Yatra': Jammu And Kashmir Student Exchange Programme Concludes New Delhi: The closing ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Student Exchange programme 'Maitreyi yatra' was held at National Bal Bhawan here today. The Student Exchange Programme organized by Ministry of Human Resource development provides opportunity for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to be acquainted with culture, language and development story of different parts of the country. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar was the chief guest for the function.



Speaking on the occasion Mr Javadekar said the objective of this programme was to integrate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country and to promote brotherhood and harmony. He applauded the efforts of the students from both the states for actively participating, learning and sharing knowledge with each other.



He also congratulated the students of National Bal Bhawan who vacated their rooms for their 'Kashmiri friends' and stayed in their classrooms proving the real spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.



He added that the government is making a system that will provide equal opportunity to all the students that can contribute to the development of the country. He further assured that 500 children from Delhi Schools will be visiting J&K during summer months.



Speaking on the occasion Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Education Minister for Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the HRD ministry and expressed his gratitude for conducting the exchange programme as it will strengthen the social fabric of the country.



Nearly 500 students of Jammu and Kashmir from Class 9 to Class 12 along with 50 supervisors visited Delhi on 18th January, 2018. 300 students stayed at National Bal Bhawan and 100 each stayed in two Kendriya Vidyalayas and two Navodaya Vidyalayas.

HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar lights the lamp at the Closing ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir student exchange programme at National Bal Bhawan @swarup58#RepublicDay#Republicday2018pic.twitter.com/bAYwIP82mb - Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 26, 2018

All 500 students were paired with ten government and one private school where each student had a 'buddy'. Jammu and Kashmir students spent 3 days in the paired schools. They also went for Delhi Darshan on 20th January, 2018 with their guiding partners. They visited Zoo, Rajghat, Red Fort and many other places of historical & cultural importance.



The students also visited Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Railway Museum and Mother Dairy Plant and also enjoyed Metro ride, Movie in PVR-Vasant Kunj, Magic Show, etc. Students also witnessed the grand celebrations of Republic Day.



Click here for more



The closing ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Student Exchange programme 'Maitreyi yatra' was held at National Bal Bhawan here today. The Student Exchange Programme organized by Ministry of Human Resource development provides opportunity for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to be acquainted with culture, language and development story of different parts of the country. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar was the chief guest for the function.Speaking on the occasion Mr Javadekar said the objective of this programme was to integrate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country and to promote brotherhood and harmony. He applauded the efforts of the students from both the states for actively participating, learning and sharing knowledge with each other.He also congratulated the students of National Bal Bhawan who vacated their rooms for their 'Kashmiri friends' and stayed in their classrooms proving the real spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.He added that the government is making a system that will provide equal opportunity to all the students that can contribute to the development of the country. He further assured that 500 children from Delhi Schools will be visiting J&K during summer months.Speaking on the occasion Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Education Minister for Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the HRD ministry and expressed his gratitude for conducting the exchange programme as it will strengthen the social fabric of the country.Nearly 500 students of Jammu and Kashmir from Class 9 to Class 12 along with 50 supervisors visited Delhi on 18th January, 2018. 300 students stayed at National Bal Bhawan and 100 each stayed in two Kendriya Vidyalayas and two Navodaya Vidyalayas.All 500 students were paired with ten government and one private school where each student had a 'buddy'. Jammu and Kashmir students spent 3 days in the paired schools. They also went for Delhi Darshan on 20th January, 2018 with their guiding partners. They visited Zoo, Rajghat, Red Fort and many other places of historical & cultural importance. The students also visited Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Railway Museum and Mother Dairy Plant and also enjoyed Metro ride, Movie in PVR-Vasant Kunj, Magic Show, etc. Students also witnessed the grand celebrations of Republic Day.Click here for more Education News