Maharashtra To Hold Common Entrance Tests For Engineering, Medical And MBA Courses Twice A Year

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) has decided to conduct exams for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) courses twice a year from the 2026-2027 session. The first exam will be mandatory for students, while the second exam will be optional.

MHT-CET serves as the primary gateway for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and related professional courses in Maharashtra.The decision came after a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, with the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

"The State Common Entrance Test Cell has taken an important decision to conduct entrance exams (CET) for PCM, PCB, and MBA courses twice a year," said Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on X.

According to the Education Minister, the first exam will be held in April 2025 and the second exam in May 2025. "Appearing for the first exam will be mandatory for students, while the second exam will be optional. If a student appears for both exams, the exam with the higher score will be considered for admission," he added.

The change is primarily modeled after the national Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which conducts two annual attempts to provide candidates with more opportunities and fairness.

Specific reasons include:

1. Reducing exam pressure and stress

2. Increasing flexibility for preparation and improvement

3. Alignment with national exam