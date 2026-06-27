Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test Postponed After Paper Leak Day Before Exam

In a fresh case of an alleged examination paper leak in Maharashtra, the question paper for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled to be held on Sunday, was reportedly leaked from Thane nearly 24 hours before the examination.

According to sources, the police acted on a tip-off about the leak and recovered the question paper during an operation in Thane. Several people have been detained in connection with the case, although their identities have not yet been disclosed.

Following the alleged leak, the TET examination scheduled for Sunday is expected to be cancelled. An official confirmation from the Maharashtra Education Department is awaited.

Sources said the Education Department will soon issue a press note detailing the incident. The department is also expected to announce the revised examination schedule after the official decision is taken.

The police are continuing their investigation to ascertain how the question paper was leaked and whether more people were involved in the alleged racket. Further details are expected after the Education Department's official announcement.