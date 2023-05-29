Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC Result; Check Here

The SSC exams were held earlier this year, from March 2 to March 25.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce SSC or Class 10 final exam results today. After the result is rolled out, students can check it on the official websites: mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

To check their MSBSHSE Class 10 board Result 2023, students have to enter their board exam seat number as well as their mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms.

The SSC exams were held earlier this year, from March 2 to March 25. In order to pass the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023: Here's how students can check

Step 1: Open the official website or simply click at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the SSC 2023 result link and click on it.

Step 3: Students have to enter their seat number and their mother's first name.

Step 4: Submit the information to login

Step 5: Check the result, once it appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future use.

This year, around 15,77,256 students appeared for the SSC exams and the exams were held across 5,033 exam centres. Last year, Maharashtra state had an impressive performance in the Class 10th exam result.

Before this, results of the HSC final exam of Maharashtra was declared on May 25. The overall pass percentage of HSC final exam stood at 91.25 per cent.