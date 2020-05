Lockdown Effect: No School Fee Hike In Maharashtra This Year

Maharashtra schools have been asked not to hike school fee this year

School fee in Maharashtra will not be hiked for the academic year 2020-21. Maharashtra Education Department has directed schools in the state not to increase school fee for the new academic year.

Apart from no increase in fee, schools have also been directed not to demand school fee for 2020-21 in one go. Parents will be given the option to pay for the remaining fee of year 2019-20 and fee for 2020-21 in monthly or quarterly pay options.

Schools have also been directed to provide the facility to pay school fee online during the lockdown period.

The order by the Education Department says that the order stands for all primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools, irrespective of board.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra board has cancelled the remaining class 10 papers. The board is also expected to announce class 10 and class 12 examination results by June 10.

The state board has also decided to cancel all pending exams and promote class 1-8 and class9 and 11 students to the next grade.

Meanwhile, CBSE, yesterday, announced that it will hold the pending exams for remaining subjects between July 1 and July 15. For class 10 exams will be held only for students in north East Delhi district. Class 12 exams will be held for whole India.

