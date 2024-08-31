Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result for MBBS and BDS admissions. The state cell is scheduled to release the seat allotment result today, as per the revised schedule. Earlier, the result was set to be released on August 30. Students who participated in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2024, once it is released.

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2024

On the homepage, select the CAP tab and navigate to the CAP 2024-2025 page

Open the NEET UG 2024 link

Click on the Round 1 Allotment Result link

If prompted, enter your login details

Submit and view your Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Allotment result

Download and print a copy of the result for future reference

Students can physically report to the colleges in various districts and submit the Status Retention Form with all original documents and requisite fees (by demand draft/cheque) from September 1, 2024, to September 5, 2024, until 5.30pm.

The official notification reads: "The schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B(P&O) courses will be declared in due course."

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was issued on August 26, listing 55,781 candidates in the first round. NEET UG 2024 saw a total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registering for the exam, with 2,75,442 appearing and 1,42,829 qualifying.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling website.