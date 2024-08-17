Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Starts, Check Deadline, Key Details

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has initiated the application process for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 for enrollment in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and other medical courses offered at government and private medical and dental colleges in the state.

Those who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 can apply for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024 by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for application submission is August 23.

"The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH/BOTH, BASLP, and B(P&O), as well as the schedule for AYUSH courses, will be announced in due course," the cell stated.

Guidelines For the Counselling Process

After completing the online registration form, candidates must click the submit button for their form to be provisionally accepted.

Registration is considered valid only after successful payment of the required fee.

Candidates should submit only one online registration form.

They should carefully review and edit the form, if necessary, before submission.

Once the form is submitted, no further edits can be made.

The form will be deemed valid only after the payment is processed.

Document Upload Requirements: