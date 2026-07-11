Maharashtra MBA CET Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Schedule

MAH MBA CET Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the online registration process for MBA/MMS Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 tomorrow, July 12, at 5 PM. Candidates seeking admission to first-year full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered by government, government-aided, university-managed and private institutes in Maharashtra must complete their registration and upload the required documents before the deadline.

Applicants can choose either E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny for document verification. As per the official schedule, document verification will continue until July 13, while the provisional merit list will be published on July 15.

Maharashtra MBA CET CAP 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the important counselling dates below:

Online registration and document upload: July 2 to July 12 (up to 5 PM)

July 2 to July 12 (up to 5 PM) Document verification and application confirmation: July 3 to July 13 (up to 5 PM)

July 3 to July 13 (up to 5 PM) Provisional merit list: July 15

July 15 Grievance submission window: July 16 to July 18 (up to 5 PM)

July 16 to July 18 (up to 5 PM) Final merit list: July 20

The CET Cell has also stated that the schedule is provisional and may be revised if required.

How to Complete Maharashtra MBA CET Counselling Registration 2026?

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Complete the online registration by entering the required personal and academic details.

Upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Choose either E-Scrutiny (online document verification) or Physical Scrutiny (verification at a Facilitation Centre).

Verify all the details before submitting the application form.

If any discrepancy is reported during verification, log in, correct the application, and resubmit it within the given deadline.

After successful verification, download and keep the receipt-cum-acknowledgement for future reference.

Candidates who fail to complete application confirmation during the verification process will not be included in the merit list. Reserved category candidates must produce valid caste, tribe, non-creamy layer or EWS certificates, as applicable. The CET Cell has also informed that the schedule for option form filling and CAP seat allotment will be announced separately.