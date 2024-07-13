Maharashtra MBA Centralised Admission Process 2024 Registration Begins, Check Details

MAH MBA Admission 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has begun the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024 registration. Students who qualified for the MBA/Master of Management Studies (MMS) - Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 exam can register for the counseling by visiting the official website, mba2024.mahacet.org.in. The deadline to apply is July 22 by 5 pm.

MAH MBA Admission 2024: Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate on the website: July 12 to July 24

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 13 to July 23

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the website: July 25

Submission of grievances, if any, for all types of candidates: July 26 to July 28

Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the website: July 30

The official notification reads: "For the purpose of document verification, the concept of E-Scrutiny of the documents and Physical Scrutiny of the documents is introduced by the Competent Authority. The candidate shall choose any one mode for document verification during online form filling."

MAH MBA 2024: Admission Process

Candidates have to register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. After registration, students have to verify their documents. Then candidates can start filling out forms online for choosing their preferred colleges and courses. After that, a provisional merit list will be released. Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Finally, candidates can visit the allotted college to pay fees.