Maharashtra LLB Entrance Test Details Next Week

Maharashtra LLB entrance exam details will be announced on January 20. The details will be announced in the website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The LLB common entrance test or the LLB CET will be held for admission to first year of five year full time regular integrated under graduate degree course in Law in the government, government aided, government aided minority, university managed, university departments and unaided and unaided minority institutions in the Maharashtra state for the academic year 2020-21.

Candidates can register for the exam till March 2 and download the admit cards from March 27.

LLB CET will be held on April 12 and the results will be announced on April 28. The exam will be computer based.

The admission counselling would begin on May 15.

Last year the exam was held on April 21 and the last was announced on May 13.

Meanwhile, registration for Maharashtra MBA entrance exam has already begun. Candidates can submit the applications on or before February 15. The MBA entrance will be held in computer-based mode on March 14 and March 15. The MBA entrance will be of 150 minutes duration. The test will comprise of multiple choice objective type questions (five options).The hall tickets for the exam will be available for download from March 1, 2020.

