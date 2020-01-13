Maharashtra CET Cell Begins Application For MBA Entrance Test

Maharashtra CET Cell has begun the application process for MAH MBA CET 2020

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the online application process for MAH MBA CET 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official CET website, 'cetcell.mahacet.org'.

MAH MBA CET application process will conclude on February 15, 2020. The MBA entrance will be held in computer-based mode. The hall tickets for the exam will be available for download from March 1, 2020.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET exam will be held on March 14 and March 15, 2020. The MBA entrance will be of 150 minutes duration. The test will comprise of multiple choice objective type questions (five options).

There will be four sections in the test - Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability/ Reading Comprehension.

The Logical Reasoning section will have 75 questions, and Abstract Reasoning section will have 50 questions. The Quantitative Ability, and Verbal Ability sections will have 50 questions each. Each question will carry one mark.

The result for MAH MBA CET result will tentatively be released by March 31, 2020.

The CET Cell will begin the application process for MAH MCA CET 2020 on January 15, 2020 and will conclude the application process on February 22, 2020. The exam dates and other details will be released on January 15. MAH MCA CET will also be held in computer-based mode.

