Maharashtra Government Approves Formation Of Homi Jehangir Bhabha Varsity

The Maharashtra government Thursday approved formation of a university named after renowned nuclear physicist Homi Jehangir Bhabha in a bid to enable students to opt for a "choice-based credit system" and study the subjects of their choice. The approval for setting up the Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha University was given by the state Cabinet at its meeting here.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde, addressing reporters at Mantralaya, said the university will consist of the Institute of Science, the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, the Elphinstone College and Government college of Education (BEd College).

"Once this university is established, students will have the option of studying through a choice-based credit system. For instance, a student studying commerce in Sydenham College will have the option of studying arts as well in Elphinstone College," the education minister said.

He added students will gain educational benefits from the collaboration of these colleges and thereby generate better employment opportunities through skill development in the age of modern educational practices.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved amendments in the clauses of Maharashtra self-financed universities guidelines, Mr. Tawde said.

The government has approved the recommendations of the Bongirwar Commission and accordingly, such universities will now be able to introduce courses of different subjects, he said.

The minister further said the Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to fill 32 permanent posts of deans for 11 public universities in the state.