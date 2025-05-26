Maharashtra First Year Junior College Admission Begins, Apply Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can now apply for admission to First Year Junior College (FYCJ). The total CAP (Centralized Admission Process) intake is 18,74,935 seats. The total Quota intake is 2,13,355 seats.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has resumed the online process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025. Students can visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in to fill the admission form.

According to the state's School Education Department, a total of 20 lakh seats are available across 9,337 junior colleges under the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Students can register online and choose their junior college before June 3,2025 and the first list will be announced on June 10,2025.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Apply For Admission?

Go to the official School Education and Sports Department website, mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on "Student Registration".

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the registration process.

Fill out the application form.

You will be asked to fill details like your examination board, contact details, security question details, your area etc.

Click on "Register".

Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Download the acknowledgement or confirmation page for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Student Intake Capacity in FYCJ 2025

For Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025, as per the official website of the School Education and Sports Department: