Exams For Higher And Technical Courses Unlikely By May 31: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra College Exams for higher and technical courses unlikely by May 31: Minister

As the national higher education regular, UGC, is expected to announce an academic calendar and plans for annual examinations soon, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said exams for undergraduate courses in the state are unlikely to be held before May 31. He said about 30-35 lakh students were expected to appear for the exams. Educational institutions across the country have been shut since March due to the coronavirus spread.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), is currently deliberating on various possibilities regarding conducting the exams and academic activities and it is expected to release guideline based on two expert committee reports by April 30.

The minister said the state government was awaiting report of the UGC while a report of the committee of vice chancellors in Maharashtra on how to go ahead with the examinations is ready.

"We want to try our best to ensure that students do not suffer," the minister added.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, the minister said the COVID-19 lockdown has severely affected the schedule of the exams which were postponed on March 24.

"The Higher and Technical Education ministry is unlikely to hold the exams for under-graduate and postgraduate courses by May 31," news agency quoted Mr Samant as saying.

"Generally, it takes 90 days for the entire periodfrom the announcement of an exam to its organisation and paper assessment. Going by it, we need to understand that it would take next 2-3 months for completion of the procedure," the minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)

