Maharashtra CET 2026 Exam Schedule Released For MBA, MMS, Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture

The government of Maharashtra has released the schedule for the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exams will be conducted for MBA/MMS, Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for the academic year 2026-27 at various centres across Maharashtra from April 6 to May 17, 2026.

The exam schedule is as follows:

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2026

The registration process for the exam will begin on January 10, 2026 and conclude on February 12, 2026. The tentative CET exam date for first attempt is scheduled for April 6-8, 2026. The second attempt is May 9, 2026.

MAH-MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026

The online registration for the exam will begin on January 10 and conclude on February 12, 2026. The first attempt of the exam will be held from April 11-26, 2026, while the second attempt is scheduled from May 10-17, 2026.

An official notification by the government of Maharashtra mentions that candidates registering for the exam must have APAAR ID and Aadhaar ID as these are mandatory for CET registration. Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create the same through DigiLocker.

