Maharashtra CET 2024: Centralised Admission Process Schedule Out for All Courses

Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: After clearing the exam, candidates become eligible to participate in the CAP rounds.

Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the schedule of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling 2024 for admission to various programmes through CET 2024. Interested candidates can now register for various courses such as MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, BTech, MPharm, and more by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

CAP is held for admission into colleges in Maharashtra. CET CAP is conducted in various rounds after the authorities announce the MHT CET results. After clearing the CET exam, candidates become eligible to participate in the CAP rounds.

The official notification reads: "The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs, and their results have also been declared. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for 09 professional courses and Direct Second Year Admission to degree under the Agriculture Department."

Maharashtra CET Counselling 2024: Tentative CAP Start Dates

  • MCA: July 6
  • 5-year LLB: July 8
  • BA, BSc-BEd: July 8
  • BEd-MEd: July 8
  • MBA, MMS: July 9
  • ME, MTech: July 9
  • MArch: July 9
  • BE, BTech: July 10
  • 3-year LLB: July 10
  • BPharmacy, PharmD: July 11
  • BHMCT: July 11
  • BPEd: July 11
  • MPEd: July 11
  • BDesign: July 12
  • BEd: July 12
  • MEd: July 12
  • MPharm: July 13
  • MHMCT: July 13
  • Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE): July 16
  • Direct Second Year Pharmacy (DSP): July 16

Centralised Admission Process

Candidates have to register on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, cetcell.mahacet.org. After registration, students have to verify their documents. Then candidates can start filling out forms online for choosing their preferred colleges and courses. After that, a provisional merit list will be released. After the release of the merit list, seat allotment is done entirely based on merit. Then, candidates can visit the allotted college to pay fees.

CET, Maharashtra CET, Maharashtra CET 2024
