Application Deadline For Various MAH CETs Extended. Details Here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or CET Cell has postponed the registration deadline for MAH CET exams.

Maharashtra government's State Common Entrance Test or CET Cell has postponed the registration deadline for various MAH CET exams. According to a statement released by the Cell, the CET application form filling dates have been extended for B.P.Ed., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. and M.Ed. and B.Ed. General & Special/B.Ed. (ELCT) and LL.B three year courses till May 20.

"In view of the Third Extension given to the Total Lock Down imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed by the Government, some candidates who are dependant cybercafe services for filling the on line applications had requested CET CELL for extension to the Form Filling Dates," the CET Cell statement read.

The Cell also said the dates of B.Ed. and LL.B-three year courses have been extended after the principals of Colleges of Education B.Ed. (General& Special) and Law Colleges had urged for extension.

"As far as possible there will not be any change in the date of CET of B.Ed. and LL.B-3 Yrs. CET, If any change is there it will be notified on the official web site http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ and respective web pages of the courses.

"Candidates and Institutes are directed to take advantage of this Extension to CET Application form filling due to Lock Down Extension 3.0," the statement added.

Except for B.Ed. and LL.B-three year courses, the last dates for submitting the application forms were May 8.

According to an earlier report, the exam will be rescheduled later after lockdown and assessment of the prevailing situation. The new date will be displayed on the official website in due course of time.

