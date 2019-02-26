Maharashtra CET Cell Begins Application Process For M.Ed. Entrance Test

MAH CET for M.Ed. Programme will be conducted in May this year

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun application process for admission to M.Ed. programme for the academic year 2019-20. The admission to the course will be through Maharashtra M.Ed. Common Entrance Test (MAH-M.Ed. CET) 2019. The examination will be conducted in online mode on May 31, 2019. The result will, tentatively, be declared on June 11, 2019. The hall tickets for MAH M.Ed. CET 2019 will be issued May 15 onwards.

MAH M.Ed. CET 2019: How to apply?

Step one: Go to the official website for CET CELL, Maharashtra: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Step two: Click on the link given for MAH- M.Ed. CET- 2019.

Step three: Click on the New Registration button.

Step four: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to complete the registration formalities.

Step five: Pay application fee and submit the application form.

The last date to complete all application formalities is March 26, 2019. Students are advised to take a print out of their CET application forms and CET fee receipt after completing the application process. The last date for printing MAH- M.Ed. CET-2019 application form is April 11, 2019.

The CET will have 100 questions with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be 20 questions each from the following five sections: Educational Philosophy and Educational Sociology, Educational psychology, Educational Evaluation and Education Statistics, School Administration and Management, and Information and Communication Technology and Research Aptitude.

