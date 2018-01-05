CET Cell Maharashtra Releases MAH CET 2018 Schedule For Professional Courses The State Common Entrance Test Cell for Maharashtra has announced the entrance examination schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to be conducted in 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT CET Cell Maharashtra Releases MAH CET Schedule For Professional Courses New Delhi: The State Common Entrance Test Cell for Maharashtra has announced the entrance examination schedule for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to be conducted in 2018. The State CET Cell conducts a total of 8 entrance examinations for admission to various professional courses offered by institutes in Maharashtra. Most of the examinations are scheduled in May and June 2018. Additional information about the courses and the entrance exams will be released later on the CET website.



The tentative exam schedule as published by the CET Cell is given below:



MAH- B.Ed. & B.Ed.- ELCT 2018 - June 9 and 10, 2018

MAH M.Ed. 2018 - May 25, 2018

MAH B.P.Ed. 2018 - June 1, 2018

MAH M.P.Ed. 2018 - June 11, 2018

MAH LLB 5 years 2018 - April 22, 2018

MAH LLB 3 years 2018 - June 17, 2018

MAH BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 2018 - June 21, 2018

MAH B.Ed. M.Ed. 2018 - June 21, 2018



CET Cell will release the counseling schedule for admission to engineering courses based on JEE Main 2018 results after the result for JEE Main 2018 is released. Similarly the counselling schedule for medical and dental colleges would be announced after NEET 2018 results are released.



Click here for more



