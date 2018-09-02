Madras University Result 2018: UG Re-Totalling Results Announced @ Unom.ac.in, Check Now

Madras University Re-Totalling Results Announced @ Unom.ac.in, Check Now

University of Madras has released the re-totalling result for degree examination held in April 2018 for Undergraduate courses. The UG re-totalling result is available on the official website of Madras University, unom.ac.in. Students who have applied for the re-totalling of the degree examination results will need their registration number to check their respective results. Madras University has released the regular result for degree examination for UG, PG and Professional courses in last week. The UG, PG and professional result for the April exam is also available on the official website. Students who appeared in the degree examination will need their registration number to check their respective results. The degree exams were conducted in April 2018.

Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams had begun on April 10 alongside, Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11.

Madras University UG Exam Result 2018: How to check

Madras University Results 2018: UG Degree Re-Totalling Results Announced @ Unom.ac.in

Candidates who have applied for the re-totalling of the Madras University results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Visit Madras University official website: www.unom.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the "Announcements" link provided on the home page

Step Three : On next page, click on the results link given as "UG Degree Examination Re-totalling Results - April 2018"

Step Four : Enter your registration number in the box provided.

Step Five : Submit and view your result.

Meanwhile, the University has just concluded the registration process for admission to PG and MPhil courses. Last date to apply for admission to PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses is July 31, 2018.

