Madras University Announces May Exam Result For Non-Semester Distance Programs

Madras University Result released for non-semester distance programs

Madras University's Institute of Distance Education, yesterday, released the result for several non-semester courses. The result was released for exam which was held in May this year. Some of the courses for which the result has been released include undergraduate courses, diploma courses, certificate courses, BLIS, and MLIS.

The result for courses which follow the semester pattern of assessment will be released soon.

Students who are appeared in the May-exam for any non-semester distance program at Madras University can check their result from the official website. They would need their enrollment number to download their marks.

The Institute of Distance Education (IDE) was established by Madras University in 1981 which now offers 15 Undergraduate Courses, 20 Postgraduate Courses under CBCS Pattern, 16 Diploma Courses, and 12 Certificate Courses.

Madras University Distance Result May 2019: How To Check

Students can check their result by following the steps given below:

Go to Madras University website.

Click on Distance Education tab.

Click on results tab.

Enter your enrollment number and check your result.

Students can also check their result from the direct result link here.

