Madras High Court Hiring For Various Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: The Madras High Court has issued a notification for the recruitment of Personal Assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website, mhc.tn.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges, Private Secretary to the Registrar General, Personal Assistant (to the Registrars), and Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars).
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
Date of Notification: April 6, 2025
Last date for submission of Online Applications: May 5, 2025
Last date for remittance of fee: May 6, 2025
The official notification reads: "The applicants are required to apply for the desired post(s) only once to avoid multiple application issues. The Judicial Recruitment Cell, High Court, Madras, will not be responsible for problems arising out of multiple applications submitted by the applicants. Therefore, the applicants are required to exercise caution while applying for the post(s)."
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancies And Pay Scale
Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges: Rs 56,100 - Rs 2,05,700 + Special Pay
Private Secretary to the Registrar General: Rs 56,100 - Rs 2,05,700 + Special Pay
Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): Rs 36,400 - Rs 1,34,200
Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars): Rs 20,600 - Rs 75,900
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges: Rs 1,200
Private Secretary to the Registrar General: Rs 1,200
Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): Rs 1,000
Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars): Rs 800
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Mode of Selection
Common Written Examination: A qualifying exam with objective-type questions
Skill Test: Practical skills assessment varying by post
Certificate Verification/Viva-Voce: Final shortlisting based on merit and reservation rules, with Viva-Voce marks contributing to the final selection
The final selection will be based on combined marks secured in the Skill Test and Viva-Voce, following the rule of reservation. For candidates applying to multiple posts, selection will be considered in order of posts notified, from higher to lower pay scale.
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates must have attained 18 years of age as of July 01, 2025. The upper age limit varies by category:
- 32 years for Unreserved
- 37 years for Reserved
- 47 years for In-service candidates
Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Place Of Posting
Selected candidates will be posted at:
- Principal Seat of the High Court, Madras (Chennai)
- Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai)
They may be transferred based on administrative needs.