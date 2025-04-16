Madras High Court Hiring For Various Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: The Madras High Court has issued a notification for the recruitment of Personal Assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website, mhc.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges, Private Secretary to the Registrar General, Personal Assistant (to the Registrars), and Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars).

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Date of Notification: April 6, 2025

Last date for submission of Online Applications: May 5, 2025

Last date for remittance of fee: May 6, 2025

The official notification reads: "The applicants are required to apply for the desired post(s) only once to avoid multiple application issues. The Judicial Recruitment Cell, High Court, Madras, will not be responsible for problems arising out of multiple applications submitted by the applicants. Therefore, the applicants are required to exercise caution while applying for the post(s)."

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancies And Pay Scale

Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges: Rs 56,100 - Rs 2,05,700 + Special Pay

Private Secretary to the Registrar General: Rs 56,100 - Rs 2,05,700 + Special Pay

Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): Rs 36,400 - Rs 1,34,200

Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars): Rs 20,600 - Rs 75,900

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Personal Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges: Rs 1,200

Private Secretary to the Registrar General: Rs 1,200

Personal Assistant (to the Registrars): Rs 1,000

Personal Clerk (to the Deputy Registrars): Rs 800

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Mode of Selection

Common Written Examination: A qualifying exam with objective-type questions

Skill Test: Practical skills assessment varying by post

Certificate Verification/Viva-Voce: Final shortlisting based on merit and reservation rules, with Viva-Voce marks contributing to the final selection



The final selection will be based on combined marks secured in the Skill Test and Viva-Voce, following the rule of reservation. For candidates applying to multiple posts, selection will be considered in order of posts notified, from higher to lower pay scale.

Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained 18 years of age as of July 01, 2025. The upper age limit varies by category:

32 years for Unreserved

37 years for Reserved

47 years for In-service candidates



Madras High Court Recruitment 2025: Place Of Posting

Selected candidates will be posted at:

Principal Seat of the High Court, Madras (Chennai)

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai)

They may be transferred based on administrative needs.