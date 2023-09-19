Madhya Pradesh To Reserve 5% Medical Seats For Government School Students

Two lists will be created: one for govt school students and another for private school students.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has announced a five per cent quota in medical colleges for students from government schools, starting this year. The Chief Minister claimed that government school students had been unable to pursue medical studies after the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"For the first time in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has made a decision, effective from this year, to provide five per cent reservation to children from government schools for medical studies. Only government school students will be eligible for admission to these seats," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

"Until now, only students from private schools used to clear NEET. However, starting now, two lists will be prepared: one for government school students and another for those from private schools," he added.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of providing opportunities to economically disadvantaged children.

Mr Chouhan made this announcement while addressing an event in Jabalpur commemorating the martyrdom of the tribal icons of the 1857 uprising, King Shankarshah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah.