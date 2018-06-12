Madhya Pradesh: Students Who Scored 75% In Class 12 Get Money For Laptops Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme yesterday by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 22,035 students at a function.

Share EMAIL PRINT Madhya Pradesh: Students Who Scored 75% In Class 12 Get Money For Laptops Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has begun transferring money online to students, who scored 75 per cent and above in this year's Class 12 exams, for purchasing laptops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme yesterday by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 22,035 students at a function.



Over 88,000 students, who achieved 75 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in March-April this year,are eligible for this government scheme, a state public relations department official said.



He added that the rest of the eligible students would also receive the amount soon. Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice. "Students can purchase laptops of their own choice with the encouragement money of Rs 25,000 and can create a new world of knowledge," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the gathering.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Madhya Pradesh government has begun transferring money online to students, who scored 75 per cent and above in this year's Class 12 exams, for purchasing laptops. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme yesterday by transferring an amount of Rs 25,000 each to 22,035 students at a function.Over 88,000 students, who achieved 75 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in March-April this year,are eligible for this government scheme, a state public relations department official said. He added that the rest of the eligible students would also receive the amount soon. Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice. "Students can purchase laptops of their own choice with the encouragement money of Rs 25,000 and can create a new world of knowledge," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the gathering. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter