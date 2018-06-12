Madhya Pradesh: Students Who Scored 75% In Class 12 Get Money For Laptops

Over 88,000 students, who achieved 75 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in March-April this year,are eligible for this government scheme, a state public relations department official said.
CommentsHe added that the rest of the eligible students would also receive the amount soon. Addressing the function at Lal Parade Ground here, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that students could use the money to buy laptops of their choice. "Students can purchase laptops of their own choice with the encouragement money of Rs 25,000 and can create a new world of knowledge," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the gathering.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)