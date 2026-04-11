Madhya Pradesh Introduces AI And FinTech Certificate Courses In 68 Colleges

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries and emerging as a critical skill, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a major initiative to equip students with future-ready expertise. From the academic session 2026-27, an "AI and FinTech with AI" certificate course will be introduced in 68 government colleges across the state.

Programme In Collaboration With IIT Delhi

The programme will be offered in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), aiming to bridge the gap between traditional education and industry-oriented skills.

As part of its broader push towards smart education, the state government has also introduced AI courses at the college level, ensuring early exposure to emerging technologies.

Focus On Skill-Based Learning And Employability

The initiative focuses on integrating skill-based learning with conventional academic programmes, enabling students to build practical expertise alongside their regular studies. The AI and FinTech certificate course is designed to enhance employability by directly linking education with career opportunities.

Students will gain hands-on knowledge in cutting-edge technologies, preparing them for roles in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

2,000 Students Targeted For Training In 2026-27

"For the 2026-27 academic session, the government has set a target to train around 2,000 students under this programme. The number of beneficiaries will be doubled compared to the previous year, reflecting the state's commitment to expanding access to technology-driven education," the Higher Education Department stated.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in creating a skilled workforce and positioning students from Madhya Pradesh for emerging opportunities in AI and financial technology sectors.