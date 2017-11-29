'Our Ancient Culture Is Getting Affected By Modernity': Madhya Pradesh Announces Course On Astrology, Vaastu To face the challenges of 'modernity', the BJP led Madhya Pradesh government yesterday announced plans for starting a one-year course on astrology, 'vaastu' and purohit vidya.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Madhya Pradesh Announces One-Year Course On Astrology, Vaastu, Purohit Vidya Bhopal: To face the challenges of 'modernity', the BJP led Madhya Pradesh government yesterday announced plans for starting a one-year course on astrology, 'vaastu' and purohit vidya. According to state Education Minister Vijay Shah, these "studies which impact even climate change", will start from this year. While addressing a two-day long National Astrology Workshop in Bhopal, the minister also said Astrology, vaastu, and purohit vidya, are an important part of Indian's ancient culture and the state government will take necessary steps for their conservation and promotion.



The proposed course will also include study to becoming a priest (purohit vidya) also, reported Indo-Asian News Service.



"Astrology, vaastu, and purohit vidya, are an important part of Indian's ancient culture. State government will take necessary steps for their conservation and promotion. The school education department will start a one-year course to study these subjects from this very year," Mr. Shah said.



After complaining how "our country's ancient culture is getting affected by modernity," the minister commented that "astrology impacts human lives, the courses of events and climate change. We need to study astrology to understand these changes".



He also announced that workshops will be held at every district headquarters on the topics of "science of astrology" and its "relevance in today's world", reported IANS.



To ensure their students become "well-rounded architects," on last April, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur had also announced Vastu Shastra classes for their first and second-year undergraduate students.



Justifying the decision of IIT Kharagpur, the head of Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management of the Institute, Prof. Joy Sen then said, Vaastu shastra should be followed to curb ongoing unplanned urbanisation.



"Incorporating Vaastu principles in designs of buildings could make buildings more eco-friendly since principles of layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement and spatial geometry are well defined in Vaastu Shastra," Prof. Sen told PTI then.



