Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Results For Class 10,12 Soon

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 this week. After the announcement of the result, students can visit the official website of MPBSE, to check their results. They will be required to enter their roll number and the exam application number to check their results.

The MPBSE class 12 exams were held from February 6 to March 5, 2024, while class 10 Board examination began on February 5 to February 28, 2024. The exams were held in shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

Around 16 lakh candidates enrolled for the MPBSE examination.

As per media reports, the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2024 will be announced on or after April 22. MPBSE will hold a press conference for the MP board class 10th and 12th result 2024 announcement. Along with the results and name of toppers, the board will also announce pass percentage and best performing districts.

Steps to check results: