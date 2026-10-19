Madhya Pradesh Board Changes Exam Pattern For Classes 9 To 12

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has changed the question paper pattern for Classes 9 to 12 from the 2026-27 academic session. As per the new rules, students will no longer get internal choices in two-mark very short-answer questions in main subjects. However, internal choices will continue in three-mark and four-mark questions.

The board has also introduced internal choices in five-mark and seven-mark questions for students studying subjects under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The changes were announced in a notice dated October 15, 2026.

MP Board Exam 2027: What Has Changed?

Question type New rule from 2026-27 Main subjects: 2-mark questions Internal choice removed Main subjects: 3-mark questions Internal choice continues Main subjects: 4-mark questions Internal choice continues NSQF subjects: 5-mark questions Internal choice introduced NSQF subjects: 7-mark questions Internal choice introduced

Students will now have to answer two-mark questions in main subjects without choosing between alternative questions. Choices will remain available in three-mark and four-mark questions. For NSQF subjects, students will get choices in five-mark and seven-mark questions.

The latest notice only covers changes to the question paper pattern. It does not announce any change to the examination schedule or the second-examination system.

Read official Notce Here

MP Board's Second Exam System For Classes 10 And 12

The MP Board introduced a second-examination facility for Classes 10 and 12 in the 2025-26 academic session. It gives students another chance to improve their marks or pass subjects they could not clear in the first examination.

Students who were absent or failed in one or more subjects in the first examination could appear for the second examination. Students who had passed could also take it to improve their scores.

Candidates had to apply through the school where they registered for the first examination and pay the prescribed fee. They could not change the subjects they had selected for the first examination.

How Will Marks Be Calculated?

The board considers the higher marks obtained in the first and second examinations while preparing the result. For example, if a student scores 60 marks in a subject in the first examination and 40 in the second, the score of 60 marks will be considered for the result.